2024 election is between the future and the past – Bawumia declares

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the 2024 elections would be a battle between himself and former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Bawumia, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the 2024 contest could also be classified as a contest between the past and the future.



He emphasized that the choice between himself and Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), would determine the trajectory of the nation.



“The choice Ghanaians face in 2024 is between Vice-President Bawumia and former President Mahama. It is fundamentally a choice between the future and the past.



“We have to ask ourselves a number of questions in making that choice: If you want someone you can you trust to come up with innovative and impactful ideas to transform Ghana, then it is Dr. Bawumia,” he said.



Speaking at the UPSA auditorium on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, he asserted that entrusting the presidency to him would usher in a new era of innovative and impactful ideas aimed at transforming the country.

The Vice President outlined his vision for the nation, emphasizing key policy areas that he believes will bring about positive change and development.



“If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt, and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia. And, if the person you have in mind is someone you can trust to work hard and tirelessly and selflessly for Ghana, it is Dr. Bawumia.



“If you want a leader who has a proven record, and who you can trust to create jobs for the youth, it is Dr. Bawumia. A man to trust to take care of the poor, disabled and vulnerable, It is Dr. Bawumia.



“If you are looking for the man who has the vision and commitment to prepare Ghana for the Fourth Industrial revolution, it is Dr. Bawumia,” he added.





