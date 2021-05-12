22-year-old phone fraudster arrested by Police

The suspect was arrest on Monday, May 10 by the National Police Operations Department

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of one Vincent Tawiah for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting persons under the pretext of selling iPhones to them.

According to details provided via the Police's official Twitter handle on Wednesday May 12, the suspect often used an advertising tactic through social media to woo interested persons whom he sold the phones to.



The Police say Tawiah would through the mediums request for interested persons to send him money via a mobile money number registered in the name of Rhydale Addae to defraud his victims.



They add that he sold the phones at a price range of GH¢1,000 and GH¢5,000 which was less than the actual market price for iPhones.



Vincent Tawiah was arrested on Monday May 10, 2021 by the National Police Operations Department after the Police used one of his unsuspecting victims as bait to nab him.



Other victims have also come forward to identify Tawiah for defrauding them through the same means.



The Police have therefore urged persons who have also been defrauded by the suspect to report to the National Operations Department at the Police Headquarters, Ring Road Accra or call 0238894764.

