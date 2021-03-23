23 years ago today, Bill Clinton touched down in Ghana

Rawlings welcomed Clinton to Ghana to a display of our rich culture and tradition

It was the start of a new working week - Monday, in 1998, when the Airforce One, carrying the then President of the United States, Bill Clinton and his wife, touched down on the tarmac of Ghana's only international airport, the Kotoka International Airport.

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, now of blessed memory, was Ghana's president at the time.



For many, that day remains one of the most memorable experiences and memories in our countries history as our rich culture, traditions and great heritage were displayed in all its glory.



It's been twenty-three years now, and marking the day, a page on Twitter, @GhanaianMuseum decided to relive the day by splashing some memorable photos on its timeline.

"Today in History, On March 23, 1998, the President of U.S.A, Bill Clinton arrived in Ghana. His visit made him the first Sitting US president to ever visit the nation. His visit was part of a 12-day visit to 6 African countries and Ghana was the first African country he visited," the caption read.



