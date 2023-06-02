3
25-year-old woman jailed for stealing GH¢4,600

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

A 25-year-old unemployed woman, who allegedly connived with her friend to steal GH￠4,600.00 from a small-scale miner has been sentenced to two months imprisonment by a Tarkwa District Court.

In addition, the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Ansah, fined the convict, Queenstabel Mintah, alias Ohemaa, GH￠1,080.00 or in default serve four additional months in prison.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on her own plea.

Police Sargeant Douglas Addai, Prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Eric Ankomah, a small-scale miner resides at Bogrekrom, whiles Queenstabel live at Brahabobom all in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

He said on November 7, 2022, at about 0430 hours, the complainant who was passing through the Tarkwa Railway station was attacked by the convict and one Maame Yaa now at large.

Sargeant Addai said the two women succeeded in stealing a cash sum of GH￠4,600.00 from the complainant and both women fled the scene after the act and went into hiding.

He said the complainant later reported the case to the Police in Tarkwa and on April 11, 2023, he saw Queenstabel in Tarkwa township and with the help of the Police arrested her.

Sargent Addai said efforts were in progress to apprehend the convict’s accomplice Maame Yaa.

