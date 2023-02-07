27 out of 49 injured students of Ejuraman Anglican SHS discharged from hospital

A scene from the accident

A total of 27 out of 49 injured students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality of Ashanti region have been discharged from the Ejura Government hospital after their school’s dining hall caved on them during Monday night’s violent rainfall.

So far, seven basic Schools including the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Municipality have been worst affected by the rainfall.



According to the Municipal Education Director, the disaster displaced about Three Thousand (3000) Students from classrooms affecting teaching and learning activities on Tuesday 7th February 2023.



Municipal Education Director, Mr. Kwasi Frimpong Haruna disclosed the only severe case recorded is a fracture on the leg of a female student.



He stated that the student has been transferred to the Jamasi government hospital for further treatment while three more students from the school were rushed to the Ejura government hospital for treatment, on Tuesday morning. This brings the number of students admitted at the hospital to forty-nine in the earlier stage.

He said calm has returned to the school with academic activities currently ongoing.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) official is already on the ground to assess the damage and possibly support the school management with relief items.



The Ghana Education Service is, therefore, encouraging parents who have their children in the school not to panic assuring the situation on campus is under control.