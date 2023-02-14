30-year-old Bawumia arrested for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on lover

File Photo

A man identified only as Bawumia has been arrested for inflicting cutlass wounds on his fiancée, Ama Kobiri.

After inflicting the wounds on the lover, the suspect went into hiding.



He allegedly attempted to kill the informant who turned him in and revealed his hiding place to the police.



The suspect, who attempted to murder his lover, butchered an informant for revealing his hideout and fled.

On Thursday evening, Bawumia allegedly confronted the informant, Jacob Abdulai, in the bush as he was returning from Juaboso market. Before fleeing, he slashed him in the head and face.



When the incident occurred, the police in the area and residents of Sehwi Afere went on a manhunt for Bawumia.



The suspect was apprehended in Sehwi Wiawso and would be arraigned in court soon to face prosecution.