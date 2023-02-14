4
Menu
News

30-year-old Bawumia arrested for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on lover

Jailed 14yrs File Photo

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man identified only as Bawumia has been arrested for inflicting cutlass wounds on his fiancée, Ama Kobiri.

After inflicting the wounds on the lover, the suspect went into hiding.

He allegedly attempted to kill the informant who turned him in and revealed his hiding place to the police.

The suspect, who attempted to murder his lover, butchered an informant for revealing his hideout and fled.

On Thursday evening, Bawumia allegedly confronted the informant, Jacob Abdulai, in the bush as he was returning from Juaboso market. Before fleeing, he slashed him in the head and face.

When the incident occurred, the police in the area and residents of Sehwi Afere went on a manhunt for Bawumia.

The suspect was apprehended in Sehwi Wiawso and would be arraigned in court soon to face prosecution.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi