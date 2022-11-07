31 women honoured at second edition of the Women in Agribusiness Awards

Victoria Mwaful, Business Diversification Award winner

31 women were honoured at the second edition of the Women in Agribusiness Awards held on Saturday, October 29, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

The awards ceremony organised by Guzakuza forms part of activities to mark the 2022 Women in Agribusiness Week.



The Women in Agribusiness Week this year had 4 major events packed with activities full of Education, Fun and Networking.



The events this year include the Women in Agribusiness Forum, Women in Agribusiness Industry Tour, and Women in Agribusiness Expo/Fair were held before the week climaxed with the Women in Agribusiness Awards.



Speaking to the media, programmes coordinator for Women in Agribusiness Week, Akosua Duah said the reason for increasing the number of awardees from five to over 30 this year is because a lot more women are doing exceptionally well.



“This year we had 31 awardees. We started last year and we started with 5 but now we have 31. The reason for the increment is because we realized we had women doing a lot of things along the agriculture value change and so we had to diversify and even increase the numbers,” she said.



Akosua Duah noted that the awards ceremony by Guzakuza is to celebrate women and spur them on to do more.

“The main aim is to celebrate women in agribusiness. We believe they are doing gorgeous things and we need to appreciate it. We need to let the world know what our people are doing.



"We need to celebrate the new things they are bringing on board, the new innovations they are bringing on board, so that’s why we had this Programme. To basically celebrate women in agribusiness,” she stressed.



Below are some of the top awards won on the night:



1. YOUNG AGRI ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR



Marian Ofori Twumasi



Mariseth Farms

2. BEST AGRICULTURE/ AGRIBUSINESS STUDENT



Prisiclla Asare-Larbi



3.EMERGING STAR IN AGRIBUSINESS AWARD



Vera Osei-Bonsu



Startright



4. DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AWARD

Alberta Nana Akosa



Agrihouse Foundation



5. SUSTAINABLE AGRIBUSINESS OF THE YEAR



Dr. Omotola M. Ishola-Badamasi



6. BEST AGRIBUSINESS ALLY AWARD



Epezagne Assamala Ingrid Ruth

7. BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION AWARD



Victoria Mwafulirwa



8. BEST FARMER OF THE YEAR (WOMAN )



Nomhle Maggie Mliswa