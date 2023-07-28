31-year-old arrested for alleged defilement

File photo

A 31-year-old storekeeper has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in Gushegu in the Northern Region.

In a report by the dailyguidenetwork.com, the suspect whose name was given as Yakubu Alhaasan, was brought before the Yendi Circuit Court presided over by Anthony Aduku Aidoo, where he was formally charged with defilement.



Following the arraignment, the accused was remanded into police custody and is scheduled to reappear in court again on August 15, 2023.



As per the police prosecutor's account, on July 11, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, during the Eid-Ul-Adha festival, the accused met the victim passing by his house and offered her GH¢10.00 as a Sallah cash gift. Initially hesitant, the victim eventually accepted the gift after the accused persuaded her.



Subsequently, the accused started making sexual advances towards the victim, even referring to her as his wife whenever they crossed paths.



On August 11, 2022, around 7:00 PM, the accused encountered the victim on her way back from her grandmother's house.

He lured her into his room and forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with her.



Following the act, the accused threatened the victim, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone.



For fear of being harmed by the accused person, the victim kept the incident to herself. However, she fell ill and eventually confided in her mother (name withheld) about the disturbing encounter.



On March 12, 2023, while the victim was receiving medical treatment at Gushegu Government Hospital, the mother reported the incident to the police.



A medical form was issued to the victim for examination, which was duly endorsed by the medical officer of the hospital for evidential purposes.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim only once and claimed to have used a condom.



