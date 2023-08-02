37 Military Hospital to conduct mass burial for unidentified and unclaimed bodies

Entrance of 37 Military Hospital / File photo

The 37 Military Hospital has announced its decision to perform a mass burial session for some identified but unclaimed bodies as well as unidentified ones.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, by the hospital and signed by its Director-General of Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel A. Marteye, the unclaimed bodies are causing overcrowding in the mortuary.



The hospital further added that the mass burial would be observed on Friday, September 1, 2023, and urged the public to visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology of the 37 Military Hospital from Thursday, August 3 to Thursday, August 31 to identify bodies belonging to their relatives.



The last time the 37 Military Hospital conducted a mass burial was in March 2017.



“The 37 Military Hospital would like to bring to the attention of the general public a pending mass burial exercise for identified but unclaimed as well as unidentified bodies at the hospital’s morgue. The continued storage of these unclaimed bodies causes congestion in the mortuary and affects efficiency in its day-to-day operation,” parts of the statement read.



“Pending the mass burial exercise on Friday 1 September 2023, the general public is being urged to assist in identifying the bodies. The relatives of the unclaimed bodies are requested to visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology of the 37 Military Hospital from Thursday 3 August to Thursday 31 August 2023 to claim the bodies,” another part reads.

