444 students graduate during 17th Congregation of RMU

The Regional Maritime University has held its 17th congregation ceremony where

444 students were admitted to degrees and awarded diplomas and prizes.



In addition to friends and families of graduands, students and staff of the school, this year’s colourful ceremony was attended by many dignitaries including ministers of state of founding nations of the university and the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Taylor.



Awards were also conferred on outstanding students, long serving committee of expert members, alumni and exceptional workers of the institution.



Addressing the congregation, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Jethro Brooks Jnr. gave an update of developments in the school which includes a Ghana- Korea RMU Modernization Project.



“Works on the administration and library complex and a two thousand and two seated capacity auditorium have stalled due to lack of funds. It is our hope that the Governor of the Republic of Ghana who is sponsoring the project will endeavour to release funds in a timely manner to ensure the early completion of the project. As you are aware, Korea is supporting the Government of Ghana to modernize the Regional Maritime University. It is expected that, that project will begin soon.”

Special Guest of Honor and Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and



Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez acknowledged the RMU’s leadership position for the integration of African resources towards sustainable growth.



“Regionalization and all its inherent benefits such as the harmonization of resources,skills and ideas remain a plausible action for Africa’s growth and development. RMU is therefore, a shiny example of such a model that others can use. It is hope that the pillars of this great union are further concretised for the actualization of the goals of this



institution.”



The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki

Awingobit, and also a member of the M.A. Ports and Shipping Administration delivered a valedictory speech.



“We understand, having keenly participated in the various activities in academic



processes, some of the issues that this noble and great institution is bedevilled with andrequire some attention. I wish to assure management of the university that by our training here, we have become ambassadors and will be advocates for the necessary and requisite support and assistance to enable it maintain and enhance the training of maritime professionals in Africa.”