60 less privileged people at Mafe Dedukope receive free community service training from NGO

Free community skills training

Source: Paul Appiah-Konadu

Sixty youth at Mafi Dedukope community in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region of Ghana received free Vocational Skills Training on Saturday 24th September 2022 in a bid to make them employable.

True Worshippers Prophetic Dance Ministries (TWPDM) is a Non-Governmental Organization founded on September 1, 2013, to adapt evidence-based intensive support models to provide homes for the homeless and at-risk youths and create opportunities to transform the current continuum of care from managing homelessness to ending homelessness.



The NGO also volunteers in schools, orphanages, hospitals, prisons, villages, and religious organizations to share life-saving knowledge and skills.



The vision of the NGO is to drive and sustain change for homeless and at-risk youth and society.



TWPDM envisions a permanent systemic change in Ghana’s social welfare system that builds the livelihoods of all homeless and at-risk youth as well as transforms the current continuum of care from managing homelessness to ending homelessness.



Its primary mission is to assist the homeless, and one of its distinguishing features is to reach out to children in underserved communities to change their lives.

The training initiative is part of the True Worshippers Prophetic Dance Ministries’ outreach program aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy and unemployment in deprived communities in Ghana.



The TWPDM has been in the charity business since 2013 and has impacted the lives of more than 1000 deprived people made up of disables, prisoners, street children, widows, and unemployed youth.



The way forward for the faith-based NGO is to put up an ultra-modern Vocational Skill Center to be able to help people in the Volta community, Ghana, and West Africa at large. The NGO intends to take people from the street, and bring them to the facility to train them.



In an interview, Minister Vincent Anowie (Founder and President of the NGO) said that the one-day training program is an integral part of the Christian organization's contribution to addressing socioeconomic challenges facing Ghana.



In his words - “We are doing this because there are a lot of teenage pregnancies in this particular community. We want to make sure we eradicate teenage pregnancy in this community, so we are trying our best to help them. We are coming up with a very huge project called the Tent Project which will provide accommodation facilities for 500 street children and train them in various trades in order to build their capacity to earn incomes to earn a living.

In our quest to build the livelihoods of deprived populations, we focus on unemployed youth, widows, street children, and people who are going through tough times.



The training covered 4 areas - Fabric Making, Pastries, Detergents, and Bead Making. All the participants presented certificates and the best 8 trainees were awarded materials and tools to be used as start-up capital. The Founder used the occasion to call on other faith-based organizations in Ghana to come together to enhance national development in the country.”



Speaking at the event, the Chief of Mafi Dedukope, Torgbui Dedu IV expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the NGO for the initiative whiles observing that the training will go a long way to reduce poverty among his subjects.



The beneficiaries commended the NGO for spending time and resources to share useful knowledge with them. They promised to apply the skills acquired to build their livelihoods.