A-G COVID report: Prosecute ministers for infractions – NDC to Special Prosecutor

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling NPP government of mismanaging money earmarked for the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

This claim and several others come on the back of a recent report of the Auditor-General on a Special Audit of the government of Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure for the period March 2020 to June 2022.



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, under the “Moment of Truth” series, the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said the Special Prosecutor should investigate all Ministers and public officials who have been cited in the report for wrongdoing and bring them to book.



“The Auditor General’s reports reveal that by the kind courtesy of COVID-19, Ghana benefited immensely from the unprecedented inflow of funds from various sources such as the world bank, the IMF, the African development bank, the European Union, the Contingency fund, Bank of Ghana among others.



These funds, the audit report estimates amount to a total of 21,844,189,000 Ghana cedis. That is what, according to the Auditor General, came into this country as a result of COVID-19.”

According to him, the GHC 21.8 billion excludes other COVID-related funds such as the $1 billion facility from IMF being Ghana’s share of the IMF Special Drawing rice to boost the country’s post-COVID economic recovery as a country.



To the NDC, Parliament must also compel the Auditor-General to exercise his powers of surcharge and disallowance to retrieve all COVID-19 funds misapplied or misused through various infractions and veritable acts of criminality.



The party’s National Communications Officer further emphasized saying “we are telling the perpetrators of this heinous crime that the day of reckoning and accountability will surely come for them.