A/R: Over 500 houses in Afigya Kwabre South earmarked for demolition

Over 500 houses are set to be demolished in the Ashanti Region's Afigya Kwabre South District, authorities and affected residents have disclosed.

The action, which will affect some five communities, according to the District Assembly is to pave the way for quarry activities in the area.



Final eviction notices have been issued to residents to relocate following the formal marking of their structures by a joint security and assembly team.



Accra-based Citi News interviewed a number of affected residents who said they have been left traumatized by the development.



“Recently they came here to tell us that we were in a quarry zone and for that matter, they want to demolish our hoses. All of a sudden we woke up, went to work and returned only for us to see that the buildings have been marked as quarry zone, so we should keep off. We are seriously traumatized,” a resident is quoted to have said.

Another shared a similar view saying, “we didn’t hear anything, all that we saw was that they were marking our walls with final warning inscriptions, so we should keep off because it’s a quarry zone. We have our building permit and every other document.”



Reports indicate that there is a planned meeting between the chief of the area and the District Chief Executive (DCE).



“They say this is the final warning, but when did they come and give us the first warning? We don’t understand it at all. The chief says he is not aware, so he is taking it up with the DCE. So we are waiting for the outcome of the meeting for our next line of action,” an affected resident disclosed.



Citi News said an unnamed official confirmed that the assembly was due to undertake the demolition because the properties fell within the quarry buffer zone.