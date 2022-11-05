24
A silent person is deemed a wise man – Mahama told to remain silent amid economic hardships

Sat, 5 Nov 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been cautioned against making utterances amidst Ghana’s current economic hardships.

According to Prophet Yaw Asante Boateng, it is in the interest of the former president, who is likely to win the next presidential elections, to be guarded in his utterances.

Speaking in an interview with Mama Radio on Oman Channel on YouTube, the prophet stated that the current hardships will extend well beyond the tenure of the current administration and that John Mahama will be held to his statements if he assumes power in the future.

“A silent person is deemed a wise man. Don’t let the members of your party push you into talking. If you talk too much the coming crisis will extend into your time and Ghanaians may not be patient with you and your words will be used against you. Just watch whatever is going on now and go about your campaign when the time is right. Whatever you say now will come back to affect you.

“It is going to be seven years of tribulation and the current president, Nana Addo will go through it for four years. It will be left with three years and if he (Mahama) wins the next election he will also come and endure it for three years and Ghanaians will hold him to his own words,” Prophet Boateng advised.

In a recent public address on Ghana's economy, President John Dramani Mahama outlined the challenges facing the country and proposed some solutions to the current economic crisis.

Ghana, over the past months has been plunged into a state of daily rise in fuel prices and basic commodities such as food.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
