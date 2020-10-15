AG prepares to move coup plotters' case to next stage with jury selection

Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo

The Attorney General has said she is ready to take part in a process to empanel a jury for the trial involving persons alleged to have been plotting to overthrow Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, told the court on Thursday, October 15, 2020, that all relevant disclosures necessary for the commencement of the case have been done.



The selection of the jury by both the state’s lawyers and lawyers for the accused persons will move the case to the next stage of trial where the testimonies of witnesses will be heard and cross-examinations conducted.



Defence lawyers, however, said they have not been served with the disclosures and cannot proceed with the jury selection.



The key suspect in the case that broke in 2019 is Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, who is being accused of being the mastermind of the coup plot.



He was committed to trial together with senior military and police officers, as well as civilians, for treason felony, conspiracy to commit treason felony and abetment of treason felony, for alleged complicity in the plot against the State.

The other accused persons include Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, and Warrant Officer Grade II, Esther Saan aka Mama Gee of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS).



Others are Donya Kafui aka Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu a.k.a BB, both civilians, and Johannes Zikpi who is a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, Johannes Zikpi.



The accused persons have been charged with treason.



The Court has thus been adjourned to October 22, 2020.



