AIDS Commission report creates social media buzz

Wed, 2 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have reacted to fresh reports from the Ghana AIDS Commission on new and existing HIV/AIDS cases in the country. According to the commission, 16,574 new HIV/AIDS cases were reported between 2022/2023. With 10, 927 being females and 5,647 being males.

The commission further stated that about 100,000 persons are “currently living with the virus, unaware and are spreading throughout Ghana”.

These new numbers, however, are a 34.99% drop from last year's numbers which saw about 25,495 new cases.

In reaction to that, many Ghanaians on social media have expressed their opinions on the subject, many tweets cautioned their followers to use protection when engaging in sexual activities.







Other tweets pushed for more testing among sexually active individuals.





While many expressed concern as to why there were more infected females than males, this explanation was given.



