ANewForce: Who could be behind this new 'political' billboard?

The photo of this personality has been trending lately

If billboards had an economy, then they would have started smiling by now, particularly because of the political season that is upon the country.

But one specific billboard, conveying a message shrouded in a lot of mystery, has had the biggest attention in the last few days.



Before that conversation is properly expanded, already, the biggest opposition party in Ghana; the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has had its fair share of the political euphoria in 2023 when it elected John Dramani Mahama, a former president of Ghana, as its flagbearer, as well as parliamentary candidates for the 275 constituencies in the country.



The incumbent party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently the one swimming in the political hype as it prepares to elect its flagbearer on November 4, 2023, with its parliamentary candidates expected to be elected on a later date, possibly in 2024.



But one question that has lingered for decades is, 'Can Ghana get a third political force: whether from a political party (or an amalgamation of smaller ones) or, from independent candidates?'



Could that be what this new, much-talked-about billboard could be presenting?

What social media has been saying:



The billboard, showing a man in what looks like a wooden mask, while spotting a bespoke suit with a flying tie and a pocket square, conveys a simple message: ‘Leadership for the next generation.’



At the right tail bottom of the billboard is the flag of Ghana, with the hashtag #TheNewForce lining the bottom of the board.



With no indication of who this person could be, it has started a lot of conversations online.



However, many people have suggested that it could just be entrepreneur and socialite, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, but popularly referred to as Cheddar.

Until the face behind this mask is unveiled, many continue to speculate.







See some reactions below:





It wouldn’t be bad if is Cheddar. He dey inspire many of the youth. — Enokay69 (@enokay69) November 2, 2023

A new Presidential aspirant to be unveiled?



Why do I have this feeling that Kennedy Agyapong is also likely to run as an Independent Presidential Candidate if he loses out on the NPP nod?



Perhaps someone new is coming. Any name in the air?#TheNewForce pic.twitter.com/tvyEm1IvrY — Paul (@kojoayitey) November 2, 2023

We know the person but make we cheddar jie eye https://t.co/tHAhqvorAx — Morale (@M_orale_) November 3, 2023

AE/BB