Ablekuma Central: Collins Amoah picks form to contest primaries

Collins Amoah picking up his forms

A parliamentary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Collins Amoah has promised to set aside his salary during his first tenure for the welfare of constituents if given the nod.

Amoah made the promise when he addressed journalist on Wednesday (20 July), after receiving nomination forms for the upcoming primaries of the NPP in orphan constituencies.



“When elected as MP, my entire four years’ salary would be given to the constituency to support the well-being of our delegates.”



“Am very happy that the little love I have showed to the Widows and other people within the constituency over the past years has been recognised” Amoah said.

He has called for unity within the rank and file of the party in a bid to make the party’s ambition of breaking the 8 a success.



According to him, job creation will be his topmost priority to help reduce youth employment through his initiative for the youth.



Four candidates including presidential staffer Jefferson Sackey, former NPP MP Ebenezer Nartey are vying to represent the NPP in the constituency in the run up to the 2024 elections.