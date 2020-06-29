Religion

Absence of fathers is the cause of moral decadence - Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, has averred that lack of responsible fathers is one of the great contributors to the moral depravity in nations.

According to him, most of the crimes and catastrophes that are going on in the world today are due to the failure on the part of fathers for being responsible.



He noted with concern that some fathers have left their matrimonial homes and those available have also shirked their responsibilities as fathers and this has contributed greatly to the falling standard of moral uprightness.



"Some are absentee fathers, others are at home but they are fathering no one. The armed robbers we see all around, those who sleep on the streets, ladies who have become prostitutes; they all have fathers but where are their fathers? Were they responsible?", he asked rhetorically.



Apostle Nyamekye made this known in an exhortation he gave on Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Father's Day), in a weekly televised service on PENT TV dubbed ‘Sunday Special Evening Service With The Chairman’.



Father's Day is a special day set aside to commemorate and honor fathers for their love, roles and responsibilities in raising godly and responsible children.

Defining the roles of fathers, Apostle Nyamekye explained that the concept of fatherhood is not just a name, neither is it a title but a position of authority and responsibility.



"Fatherhood is a responsibility. It is not enough to bring forth children; it is the caring that really matters. They would need the father. Fatherhood is direction; it is about the future. It is teaching, training and nurturing. Fatherhood is presence. You should not be an absentee father. It is leadership.



"Fatherhood is keenness, opening the eyes, inspecting and be interested in details. Father is example, it is attention and love. Fatherhood is the mother's hope of the security of the family. In fact, fatherhood is refuge for children, a guarantor of the family's future.



"Who are you, man? Are you a father? Will your children call you a blessed dad? Will the church really call you our father and our pastor? Do your subordinates see the father character in you?", he quizzed while urging all fathers to rise to their responsibilities.

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah, Contributor

