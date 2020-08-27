Regional News

Abu Jinapor engaging in divisive politics - MP’s Aide

Mutawakilu Adam

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese who is an Aide to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo has said that the call by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor is “a good call the candidate has made, but it is completely hypocritical that someone who engages in smear campaigns and divisive politics, is the one making such a call”.

The NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor charged the MP for the Damongo Constituency Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus to engage in a clean campaign devoid of peddling of falsehood and appealed to the Imams, Chiefs and opinion leaders in the Busunu electoral area to call the Damongo MP to order since he is engaging in divisive politics.



In response, the MP’s aide said; “What is clean about Samuel’s political exploits when he and his party trained and armed party thugs to unleash violence on innocent indigenes of Damongo in the just ended voter registration exercise? The security and peace of Damongo became so threatened that an emergency helicopter had to fly in soldiers to take control of the situation”.



Mr Gbeadese further said the NPP Parliamentary Candidate Abu Jinapor on the day of the commissioning of the Attributo toilet which he claimed he funded from his pocket, which is not true anyway, made very false claims against the person of Hon Garlus.



He repeated same false allegations on several platforms that the MP used public funds to operate a personal poultry farm, allegations he can’t substantiate; “Again, just about a month ago, Samuel Abu Jinapor’s aide, Mr Kewura, who’s noted for his recklessness, was on record to have made very wild allegations of witchcraft against the person of Hon Garlus. It came on the back of same allegations of witchcraft made by one of his aides, Seidu Arimiyaw, against the person of Hon Garlus after the NPP van was involved in an accident. At no point did we hear Samuel disassociate himself from such baseless allegations.



Mr Gbeadese said there has not been anytime that the MP for Damongo, Hon Adam Mutawakilu, has attacked the person of Samuel or deliberately falsified anything against his person or his party and that “at anytime an issue of Samuel came up at an instance of the MP, then, the circumstances demanded same, just the same way Samuel conveniently discusses/mentions and throw jabs at the MP at will.



“In any case, why must it be Samuel to be the one to define to the people of Damongo what constitutes a clean campaign? Is this some politics of convenience and/or patronage?”, Mr Gbeadese asked.

He added; “The people of Damongo have had the opportunity to know Hon Adam Mutawakilu way before he joined politics. In-office as a DCE, beyond the well known unprecedented development he had championed, his relationship has been on record to be one of the best if not the best. This was one of the reasons why he was on record to be the first sitting DCE to have crossed this line to become an MP”.



On the issue of development Mr Gbeadese said the footprints of the MP for Damongo can be traced in almost every part of the Constituency.



“And I want to invite Samuel to a debate on issues in Damongo anytime, anywhere he wishes. I can stay with his time as an MP and his records are unmatched”; he said.



The Damongo MP’s aide said; “On the particular issue of the rural electrification, I want to repeat this, Samuel knows nothing next to those projects. He doesn’t know the genesis of those projects and knows completely nothing about how they came about. He’s only being opportune to belong to a party and government noted for these theatrics. He comes to Commission at the instance of the MCE just for political capital. At no point did Hon Garlus or Hon Ali or any politician Commission the many communities connected to the national grid. This is just a desperate exercise staged to score cheap political points.



“I challenge Samuel and his NPP to produce any documentation that shows that all the communities connected to the national grid which he boast and lie about were initiated by the NPP government. All of those projects are babies of President Mahama and I challenge Samuel or any of his assigns to debate me on this one too”.

