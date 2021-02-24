Abu Jinapor reveals plans for tackling land-related issues

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has outlined his plans for tackling land-related issues in the country.

Answering questions on how intends to improve land administration in the country, Jinapor assured that he will ensure effective implementation on the Land Act of 2020.



According to him, the effective implementation of the Act will ensure the removal of the bottlenecks in land acquisition in the country.



“The effective implementation of the new lands act will go a great way to improve the administration of lands in the country. It’s still a piece of legislation and we’ll require to educate the public about it.



"My view is that literally all the thorny issues relating to land administration, this Act seems to have intervened in all of them. It is far-reaching and detailed. I will endeavor to reduce number of days required to acquire land in the country” he told the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

He also promised to ensure a digitization of the operations of the Lands Commission to ensure expedited delivery of its duty.



Jinapor disclosed plans to embark on a grand process to decentralize land administration in the country.



“Digitizing the operations of the lands commission is key and decentralizing the lands commission is also key,” he stressed.