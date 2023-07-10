Accra High Court to deliver ruling on Assin North MP's stay of proceedings application

James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North

The Accra High Court is set to announce its decision on Tuesday, July 11, regarding an application for a stay of proceedings in the case involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

Quayson is currently facing trial at the High Court in Accra on charges of forgery and perjury.



The legal team representing the embattled MP has submitted an application to the court, requesting a stay of proceedings to allow the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge's decision to hear the case on a day-to-day basis.



Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for Quayson, argued that not granting the stay of proceedings would prejudice the pending appeal.



However, the prosecution, led by Godfred Dame, has opposed the application.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, addressed the Accra High Court and stated that the application made by Tsatsu Tsikata was based on irrelevant matters, factual distortions, and confusion.



Opposing the application, the AG emphasized that there were no exceptional circumstances presented that would warrant a stay of proceedings in a criminal trial. He further argued that the application seemed to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate the ongoing criminal trial of the Assin North MP.



YNA/OGB