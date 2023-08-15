Addison would’ve resigned by now if he were a true Ghanaian – Former MP

Former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah has questioned the fidelity of the current Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison to the country.

According to Mr Ashiamah, the refusal of Dr Addison to heed to calls to resign from office despite persistent pressure from the Minority in parliament calls into question his loyalty as a Ghanaian.



“Even this ultimatum is charitable. If Addison were true Ghanaian with Ghana at heart, we needn’t [have to ask], after reading this report he should have resigned and nobody should worry that the NDC should go and pull him out after 21 days,” the former National Democratic Congress MP stated on Okay FM during a discussion on the 21-day ultimatum issued to the governor by his party to resign.



The Bank of Ghana and its management are facing intense public scrutiny due to a 2021 annual report revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis.



Furthermore, experts and members of the opposition party have accused the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. Additionally, the bank is accused of writing off GH¢32 billion in government debt.



The opposition contends that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.





GA/SARA



