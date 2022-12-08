‘Addo Show Boy, show us something’ – Sam George taunts Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has commended the government for the construction of a road bridge over the Tema-Mpakadan railway, which passes through his constituency.

The MP, after thanking the government for the road bridge and resolving other issues that came up in the course of the construction of the Tema-Mpakadan railway, appeared to be mocking the president over the nature of roads in his constituency.



“My sincere gratitude to the Minister of Railways, Honourable John Peter Amewu, who has shown such great commitment to the people of Prampram.



“During the construction of this railway, there have been issues in the community at Afianya and Ablekuma, and the ministry has always responded expeditiously with the contractor whenever I have reached out to them.



“Mr president as I sit, once again our roads, please do something about it. Addo Show Boy show us something,” the MP said at the commissioning of the road bridge.



