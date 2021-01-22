Afro-Arab group boss pledges to support The Bright Addae Foundation

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributer

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Astute and renowned business mogul who serves as the group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies has pledged to support the Bright Addae Foundation to honour the former Ghana Football Association and CAF Executive Council Member Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi who served the football world wholeheartedly.

It would be recalled that the Foundation through its administrative/ Operations Manager Dickson Boadi when he called on Lawyer Nyantakyi on the 30th December 2020 hinted that the foundation as part of their activities will customise exercise books to honour the former GFA & CAF scribe for the unflappable role he played during his tenure as leader of Ghana Football and again as CAF executive council member.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks commended the leadership of the Bright Addae Foundation for the laudable initiative they are embarking on and fully pledge to support them with more copies of the exercise books to reach School Children in the Upper West Region where Lawyer Nyantakyi hails from.



"I consider myself as Bright Addae Foundation because we have a lot of projects together so there is no way I will sit idle, the foundation has my full support in this laudable project which will put smiles on many faces. Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi deserves more than this and I want to assure you that together we shall make it big to honour our hero who was cherished by the football world".

" The Bright Addae Foundation founded by my good Brother Bright Addae Foundation on course to achieve the aim, vision and the mission of the foundation". He added



The Afro-Arab Group Boss during the era of Covid-19 together with the Bright Addae Foundation donated bags of rice, tins of sardine, boxes of oil and PPEs to the Ghana Skate Soccer Association.



He also extended his philanthropic hands to the Accra Girls Senior High School at the news came out the school had some covid-19 cases by donating thousands of nose mask, boxes of hand sanitiser, dozens of tissue among other items to the school located in Maamobi where he was born and bred.

