Afro-Sino Centre of International Relations launched

File photo

A much needed African-based research centre focused on extensive research on Africa-China relations, the Afro-Sino Centre of International Relations (ASCIR), was virtually launched on Tuesday, 13th April 2021.

The research centre, which was founded two years ago, officially announced its arrival on the China-Africa scene with experts, scholars, international relations professionals, and participants from around the world.



In her welcome address, the Director and Co-Founder of the centre, Ms Pamela Carslake revealed that ASCIR was birthed to assess China-Africa relations from an African vantage point, moving away from the current trend of being scrutinised predominantly through the lens of the West.



She also indicated that the Beijing Action Plan for Africa encapsulated in the Forum for China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the African Union’s fifty-year development plan captured in Agenda 2063 (The Africa we Want) would be critically assessed to guide policymakers.



The Centre also aims to bridge the gap in the dissemination of information on China-Africa, trickling down information to the ordinary citizen through its blog posts and social media engagements.



This would create more openness and transparency in Afro-Sino relations, arming every citizen with the right information on the implications of this partnership, she added.



As part of the event, Senior Research Fellows, Research Fellows, Research Associates, and an Advisory Board were introduced to participants. Dr. Adam Abdul-Rahman, a career diplomat who serves as the Head of Chancery and Acting Ambassador to Burkina Faso was appointed Board Chair of the centre.

In introducing the board chair, acting board chairperson, Professor Jamie Monson expressed her delight with the Pan African, African diasporic and intergenerational effort exhibited in the representation of the centre’s researchers and the composition of its board.



In concluding his submission during a panel discussion on Africa-China Relations Post Covid-19, the Deputy Director and Co-Founder of the centre, Arhin Acheampong, urged young scholars and professional to think, research and write about Africa-China relations.



He then advised the public to take advantage of the centre’s social media handles and Peer Review platform to engage with professional and scholars in the field around the globe to build both their capacity and network.



Special guests who graced the occasion were Mr. Kwame Ababio – Senior Programme Officer, Technical Cooperation and Advisory Services; AUDA-NEPAD, Dr. Daniel Large – School of Public Policy at Central European University, and Dr. Yoon Jung Park – Executive Director and Co-Founder (CA/AC Network). Dr. Park in her closing remarks applauded the centre for its youthfulness and dynamism.



She added that the centre was filling a very important gap that has existed between policymakers, scholars, and the public.