Agradaa still in custody over reviewed bail conditions – Prosecution

Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua

Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa has failed to meet her varied bail conditions granted her by Circuit Court 9.

On November 11, the court presided over by His Honour Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah reviewed its earlier bail conditions of GHc50k with two sureties who are supposed to be civil servants earning not less than GHc2000 per month.



For the reviewed bail conditions, the court elevated the bail sum to GHc100k and also increased the sureties to five. However, the sureties this time the court said must be resident in Accra and also should own businesses in Accra.



In court on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, when Nana Agradaa appeared before another Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, the prosecution said, she is still in lawful custody due to her inability to execute the reviewed bail conditions in another court.

According to DSP Sylvester Asare, though Nana Agradaa had no problem with the bail on her second case, she got what she did not wish for with her bail variation.



Nana Agradaa had pleaded not guilty to one charge of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretense.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah the prosecution has been ordered to file their disclosures by December 8 while the case has been adjourned to December 15 for case management conference.