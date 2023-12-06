Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor is Akufo-Addo's worst appointment – Martin Amidu

Kissi Agyebeng and Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has described his successor, Kissi Agyebeng as the worst appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an opinion piece addressing Mr Agyebeng’s reaction to a recent High Court ruling, Martin Amidu said the Special Prosecutor committed the impeachable offence of inciting the media and the public against the judiciary.



His position comes on the back of Agyebeng's press conference on November 29, 2023, to express concerns over what he said is an increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases he was pursuing.



“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) appointed pursuant to the Legal Service Act 1993 (Act 320) would have been subjected to disciplinary proceedings for misconduct meriting dismissal from office if he or she called a media conference and said the same things the Special Prosecutor said at the press conference of 29 November 2023 which was intended to bring the administration of justice and the judicial branch into disrepute in the eyes of right-thinking members of society contrary to Article 127 of the 1992 Constitution.



“And all those who worked under me as the Deputy Attorney-General (DAG) and later as the Attorney General (AG) know that I would either have insisted on the initiation of such disciplinary proceedings or initiated proceedings against a DPP who dared to hold a media briefing to win public sympathy for an unfavourable decision by the courts instead of exhausting the appellate procedure or forever hold his or her peace,” Martin Amidu stated



“I have no doubt that the President who was himself an Attorney-General would have initiated disciplinary proceedings against a DPP who committed the same violation of the 1992 Constitution during his tenure as the Attorney-General. Kissi Agyebeng is the worst appointment the President has ever been led into making and the President knows this as a former Attorney-General. The President is not, however, in a position to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Special Prosecutor as he can only be removed from office under Section 15 of Act 959 by a process of impeachment,” he added.

Of his concerns, Kissi Agyebeng during his press conference warned that the action of the courts could spell dire consequences for Ghana’s fight against corruption.



But according to Amidu, the utterances of his predecessor was nothing short of an impeachable attempt to instigate the public and the media against the judiciary contrary to provisions of the 1992 Constitution.



Read Martin Amidu’s full piece below:







GA/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.