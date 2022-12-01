AirtelTigo to block all unregistered SIM cards effective 30th November

Source: AirtelTigo

In line with the Government’s directive to link all SIM cards to National Identification Cards (Ghana Cards), all SIM cards that are not fully registered on the AirtelTigo network will from 30th November 2022 be blocked from accessing all services.

In effect, all unregistered SIM cards will be blocked from making and receiving calls, sending and receiving SMS, accessing the internet, amongst others.



According to statistics from the National Communications Authority (NCA), about 1.8 million AirtelTigo subscribers are yet to complete their two-step registration process which consists firstly, the linkage of the Ghana Card to SIM cards, and the second step being the biometric capture.



Making the announcement, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer at AirtelTigo remarked,” a good number of customers have completed linking their Ghana Cards to their SIM cards but are yet to complete their biometric capture. All deactivated SIM cards which remain unregistered by the end of May 2023 will be recycled.”

To restore service without losing their number, subscribers simply need to complete the registration process at any AirtelTigo shop.



Mr. Skarlatos entreated all subscribers to comply with this directive, saying, “we encourage all subscribers who for one reason or the other have not been able to fully register to do so quickly restore their services and numbers. We also thank all subscribers who have fully registered their SIM cards.”



This exercise is in compliance with the NCA’s directive to all telecommunications companies to register all subscribers with their National Identification Cards.