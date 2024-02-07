Akatsi Police exhumes body of 34-year-old man alleged to have been killed by his father

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Source: GNA

A team of Police personnel from the Akatsi Municipal Police Command in the Volta Region, have exhumed the body of a 34-year-old man alleged to have been killed by his father.

Afealete Dzreke, popularly known as ‘Hunor Akpatogui’ aged about 50 years, was arrested by the Akatsi Police on Sunday February 4, 2024, for allegedly killing his son and burying him in a nearby bush at Dzuefe-Hamekope in the locality.



A source within the Akatsi Police told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the suspect, who appeared at the Akatsi Magistrate Court on Monday February 5, had been remanded into Police custody and would reappear on March 8, 2024.



The GNA learnt that the body of the deceased would be moved to Accra for further examination.

In an interview with the GNA, Selorm Bright Gligui, the Assembly Member of the area, commended the residents and the heavy police presence to ensure law and order during the process to exhume the deceased’s body.



Some residents who spoke with the GNA alleged that prior to his demise, the deceased had been engaged in a misunderstanding about some bad acts of the suspect who practiced as a fetish priest and attributed it to the cause of death.