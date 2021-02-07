Akontombra MP, DCE cut sod for road construction

The road project is executed by Reliance Construction Limited under the auspices of COCOBOD

Mr. Alex Djonoborh Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akotombra, and Mr. Yawson Amoah, the District Chief Executive, have cut the sod for the construction of an 11.5-kilometer road at Kolbas-Oppongkrom Junction.

The road, linking eight farming communities, is being executed by Reliance Construction Limited, under the Ghana Cocoa Road project.



Funded by COCOBOD, the road is expected to be completed in 12 months to link the various farming communities.



Some of the beneficiary communities are Asarekrom, Manukrom Junction, Oppongkrom, Congo, Kroboline, Mafeadu, and Adawumensah.



Mr. Tetteh said the bad road network is a major challenge in the Akontombra District and that the government’s priority is to improve on it.



This according to him would help open the District to investors to boost the local economy.



The former Western North Deputy Regional Minister said the government, through COCOBOD, has awarded some roads in the District on contract.

He expressed optimism that the Akontombra District would get its fair share of the “year of roads initiative” announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The DCE, on his part, commended government for the infrastructural development in the area and asked farmers to give the contractor the needed assistance to ensure the completion of the project on schedule.



Nana Kofi Oppong, Odikro for Oppongkrom, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary communities, expressed happiness for the development.



He said successive governments had failed to construct that portion of the road despite several pleas from residents'.



"We are grateful to the government, the Member of Parliament, and District Chief Executive for Akontombra for connecting telecommunication network to this area. We can now make phone calls without any challenge," he said.



Nana Oppong said, when completed, the road would improve upon the lives of residents, mainly cocoa farmers, and pregnant women who go through stress before being transported to the nearest health facility to deliver.