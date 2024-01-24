Akuapem South MCE begs to refile NPP Parliamentary Primaries amidst incumbent MP's withdrawal

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, has submitted a petition to the National Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking permission to refile for nomination in the upcoming parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

This development follows the surprise withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Osei Bonsu Amoah, just days before the contest.



Frank Aidoo had initially been disqualified from the race due to a party stipulation preventing District and Municipal Chief Executives (DCEs and MCEs) from participating in parliamentary primaries if the incumbent MP decides to contest.



Confirming the petition, the party's Eastern Regional Secretary, Anthony Kofi Osei-Adjei, spoke to TV3 on Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, January 23.



Anthony Osei-Adjei explained that the MCE had filed for conditional nomination during the open nomination period, anticipating that Osei Bonsu Amoah might not contest.



“At the National Council Meeting, the party came out with a caveat that if the MP is contesting, the MCE or the DCE cannot contest, so based on that he [the MCE] has gotten a wing that the MP is likely not to contest.

"But he does not know what has come up that the MP has picked nomination forms. So he filed a conditional nomination in case at any point in time the MP withdraws from the race, he should be considered to be added to the race to contest,” revealed the Regional Secretary.



Osei-Adjei mentioned that the petition would be presented to the party's National Executive Committee on Wednesday, January 24, for a final decision.



He stressed the importance of justice and fairness in considering the MCE's plea.



“He was disqualified because the MP was running. So if after the MP has withdrawn and he has brought up a petition, I think that it will be fair for the national party to also look at the matter again and give him a hearing,” he concluded.



