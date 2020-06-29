Politics

'Akufo-Addo and Bawumia don’t just talk, they deliver' – Kufuor

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia deserve another four years to lead the country.

According to him, the pair have proven that they don’t just talk, but are ready to deliver for Ghanaians.



He said, “the hallmark of our president [Akufo-Addo] and his vice [Bawumia], truly is beautifully articulated leadership.”



Mr. Kufuor made the pronouncement while addressing a national council meeting of the NPP on Saturday, where Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia were outdoored as the party’s flagbearer and running mate, respectively, for the 2020 polls.



“This leadership [Akufo-Addo-Bawumia] doesn’t talk, it does the work and I believe this is why Ghana should give NPP [another term in office],” the former President said.



“I always say our party is destined to lead in the transformation of the country and the party keeps giving the leadership that will do the work for Ghana and this is a typical example.”

Mr. Kufuor also lauded the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government since assuming office.



He admitted that he initially thought the President and Vice President promised too much, adding that they have achieved so much in three years.



“Initially, even some of us said they were promising too much for a four-year term in office but within three and half years see what they have done.



"I wouldn't say we are perfect, no, I don’t believe perfection in humanity, I don’t subscribe to that but even as I admit we are not perfect, I tell you, we have greats,” Mr. Kufuor added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.