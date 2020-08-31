General News

Akufo-Addo lays foundation stone for building of first machine tooling centre in Ghana

President Akufo-Addo during the sod cutting ceremony

President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first-ever machine tooling centre and foundry in the country at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission facility.

Addressing attendees of the foundation laying ceremony today the 31st of August 2020, President Akufo-Addo said “it is widely acknowledged that every nation that has developed acquired the capacity to design and build the basic tools and equipment needed to support their way of life” and it is the obvious reason why the establishment of the foundry and machine tooling centre is a timely development.



“You can understand my excitement at being present here today for the commencement of the process to establish the first modern foundry and machine tooling centre in the country. These facilities and associated workshops will be equipped with tools and machinery to provide agro-processing machines and equipment, farming implements, and spare parts for maintenance and repairs. The facilities at this centre will provide technical support for policy initiatives of the government such as One District One Factory (1D1F), which is already in place in many districts across the country and is providing jobs for many of youth” President Akufo-Addo said.



Talent Development



More importantly, President Akufo-Addo said the foundry and machine tooling centre, will put the nation in “a position to develop and grow talents of skilled and innovative Ghanaians who graduate from our schools, colleges and universities”.



“The establishment of this centre is a key component of a much broader strategic framework that is designed to ensure that Ghana’s socio-economic development is driven by science, technology and innovation” President Akufo-Addo added.

Minister for EST& I



Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, The Minister responsible for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, in a brief remark noted that the project is expected to be completed within a space of nine (9) months.



He further indicated the construction of the foundry and machine tooling centre is an important but difficult and complex journey.



“I am aware that this is the beginning of the journey towards true industrialization of the country, there is no turning back. This is a disruptive undertaking that will change this country forever” Professor Frimpong-Boateng said.



DG of Ghana Atomic Commission

The Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Benjamin J. B. Nyarko in his welcome address said President Akufo-Addo is deservedly the first Head of State since 1976 and the first President of the fourth (4th) Republic to visit Ghana Atomic Energy Commission facilities twice with two (2) years. He further stated that foundry technology the world over has proven to be important in developed countries and will therefore be very crucial in Ghana’s efforts to develop it manufacturing industry, and thus, expand the economy.



CNC Machine Tooling and Foundries



Science, technology and mnovatton (ST& I) are now widely recognized as having an important impact on a country’s growth and development prospects. It is for this reason that the government is stepping up the teaching of Science, Technology Engineering and Nathematics (STEM) at all levels of the educational structure.



STEM has to be applied to be beneficial to society. No country ever developed without the capacity to produce implements, machines, machine parts and spare parts needed in the industry. The establishment of CNC machine tool centre, as well as foundries, will provide the infrastructure for the production of the items mentioned above.



Computer Numerical Control (CNC)

The manufacturing industry relies heavily on computer-numerical control (CNC) machining, Including operations that once used engineer – operated equipment such as routers, shaping machines, vertical millers and centre lathes. CNC manufacturing process which utilises computerised controls to operate and manipulate machine and cutting tools to shape stock material such as, metal, plastic, wood, foam, composite, into custom parts and designs.



CNC machining facilitates the production of a broad range of metal and plastic elements that become a part of businesses and the general environment. Many industries need accurate, consistent, complex cuts. A few of these industries are agriculture, automotive, construction, transportation and metalwork.



Foundries



Foundries are established to make metal castings possible This is absolutely essential in metalworking where castings are produced by pouring liquid metal into a mould, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowing it to cool and solidify. The solidified part known as casting is ejected or broken out of the mould to complete the process.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.