Akufo-Addo praised for SDG achievements

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received commendation for meeting key targets on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since coming into office in 2017.

A Communications Specialist at the Ministry of Business Development, Kofi Twum Boafo, said the SDGs achievements are evident in the lives of Ghanaians.



According to the Daily Graphic Mr Boafo listed the following as some of the SDG achievements under Akufo-Addo:



- SDG 2 - (No Hunger), Ghana has responded with Planting for Food and Jobs;



- SDG 3 - Good health and well-being, Ghana has NHIS;



- SDG 4 - on Quality Education, Ghana has Free SHS;



- SDG 6 - on Clean Water and Sanitation, Ghana has Free Water;

- SDG 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy, Ghana responds with Free Electricity.



Mr Boafo reportedly made the comments on the Dialogue’ on Net2 TV.



“He added that under SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Ghana has NABCO; and on SDG 9, which deals with Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Ghana has 1D1F; while under SDG10 which is on Reduced Inequality, Ghana has Government’s support for persons with disability,” the Daily Graphic reported.



The SDGs are the 17 UN-sanctioned targets to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.



They address the global challenges faced across the globe, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.