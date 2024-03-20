Akufo-Addo to reshuffle regional ministers – Report

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to ring changes in the leadership of regions across the country in a forthcoming reshuffle.

According to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the latest administrative adjustments will see Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, currently serving as the Upper West Regional Minister, moving to the neighbouring Upper East Region.



Simultaneously, Stephen Yakubu, the incumbent Upper East Regional Minister will move in the opposite direction. This strategic realignment aims to optimize leadership dynamics and enhance operational efficiency within the regional setup.



It is also expected that the reshuffle will be replicated by the president across other regions in the country.



The reshuffle of regional ministers by the president comes on the back of recent changes in the president’s list of sector ministers.



The president for the first time in his over seven-year tenure, caused significant changes in his government by relieving some leading ministers in his government while reassigning others.



Ken Ofori-Atta who was the Minister for Finance and Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the then Minister of Health were part of those who lost their jobs during the recent reshuffle.

The shakeup in the administration comes barely 8 months to the 2024 general elections.



GA/SARA



