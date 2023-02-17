Akufo Addo will be remembered as the best statesman in Ghana's history – NPP man

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Solomon Kusi Appiah, a national communications team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the best statesman when he leaves office.

He claims that the development initiatives, policies, and programme implementations that the president has overseen are extraordinary, unlike the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration which had nothing to write home about.



Solomon Kusi Appiah also explained that President Akufo-Addo stands head and shoulders above all former leaders of the Fourth Republic in an interview with Onua FM.



“Let’s be honest to ourselves, see, since Nana Addo Dankwa came, the good works that he’s doing and the help that he’s offering to Ghanaians is something good to write home about...Nana Addo Dankwa will go down as the best statesman ever in the history of this country under the First, Second, Third and Fourth Republics because when you check the good works that Nana Addo is doing, it is so remarkable,“ he said.



Meanwhile, the government is seeking a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with the view to salvage the economy which suffered a torrid 2022 characterised by a depreciating currency, galloping inflation and a general increase in the cost of living.



According to President Akufo-Addo, though the government's debt exchange programme(DDP) was fraught with several challenges after its announcement, it has largely been accepted by the citizenry.

He made this known when the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, paid him a visit at the Jubilee House.



The government has also announced 85% subscription rate for the DDEP which faced stiff challenges from a range of bondholders.





