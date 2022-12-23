3
Akufo-Addo will not exhibit the dead goat syndrome - NPP MP

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Rolon, Habib Iddrisu, has stated that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will not act nonchalant about the demands of Ghanaians.

He explained that the prevailing times and the economic challenges being experienced in the country are reasons the president must pay heed to calls being made on him, while assuring that Nana Akufo-Addo will not exhibit the 'dead goat' syndrome.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was addressing members of Justice for Ghana, after the group presented a petition to parliament.

He added that many citizens in other parts of the world are sacrificing for their countries and Ghana should be able to emulate it.

"What we can admit is that those of us in the Majority agree that times are hard and times are difficult. And we agree that as times are hard we need to sacrifice. If you go round, you will see that citizens of various countries are contributing to the development of their nations.

"Currently, when you look at the Tax to GDP, we are doing around 10%. How can government fund its programs if certain people are not being taxed. So, definitely, we should all participate in what we intend achieving," he said.

The Justice for Ghana is demonstrating against the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking further, the NPP MP, Habib Iddrisu assured the group that he and all those in the Majority will ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gets their message and that he acts on it.

"And I can assure you that the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, will not exhibit the dead goat syndrome. He will definitely listen to you," he stated.



