Akufo-Addo would go down as one of the most disappointing presidents if nothing changes – Prof Adei

Prof Stephen Adei (left) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Prof Stephen Adei, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the current state of affairs in Ghana.

Speaking in a TV3 interview shared on X on October 20, 2023, Prof Adei indicated that President Akufo-Addo has dashed the hopes of Ghanaians who had the hope that he was going to really transform the country.



He added that if nothing changes with the period left for Akufo-Addo to leave office, he would go down as one of the worst presidents the country has ever had.



“One of the greatest disappointments of Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime is that honestly, he raised the hope of Ghanaians. Ghanaians expected that they have gotten a leader with a vision, with the charisma, with the determination and it seems if he doesn’t redeem himself in the next 14 months, he would go down in history as one of the most disappointing leaders," he said.



The former chairman of the NDPC indicated that what gets to him the most is “the corruption, the arrogance".



"They think that Ghana is for them and without them, Ghana would not be there. And even some of them think they can tell us who should be our next president. God forbid!” he added.

Prof Adei, a former Director-General and Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, made these remarks while addressing the issue of corruption in the awarding of contracts for projects including roads in the Akufo-Addo government.



He said that the president should be ashamed of himself if he is aware of the shady deals going on in his government.



“This road contract would be given to you, provided you put one million upfront, not after you have gotten the money. This is what Akufo-Addo must be thinking about and if he knows about it, he must be ashamed.



“That now his people demand from you a certain amount before you would be considered for a job. Why? Because when they get it, whether the government pays you or not they have gotten their money. It is as if people are in a hurry to loot the country before the end of Akufo-Addo’s term,” he added.



Watch the interview below:

BAI/OGBYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: