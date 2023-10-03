Akwasi Oppong-Fosu urges citizens to be forthright to ensure the Ghana they want

Akwasi Opong-Fosu

Source: Richmond Etsey Dzikushie, Contributor

Former Minister of Local Government, Akwasi Opong-Fosu, has decried the declining fortunes of Ghana's democracy.

In a speech delivered on September 30, 2023, in London at a conference under the theme "Rethinking Leadership and Governance for the Ghana We Want", he identified factors that have led to the democratic crisis Ghana is



experiencing today.



He drew particular attention to leadership failures and governance dysfunction



at various levels of government.



He discouraged citizens from being complacent about the country's fourth republic, stating that those who believe that what is happening in the African

continent cannot happen in Ghana are having an illusion.



"The situation calls for forthrightness in national conversations, emphasizing



the need to change our mindsets and speak the truth to those in power", he said.



In the speech, he noted that the Ghana people are yearning for is spelled out in the directive principles of state policy but because those principles are not being followed, there is an upsurge in citizens wanting to be heard.



The various public agitations currently going on in Ghana, in his view, strongly

point to the disappointment of Ghanaians with the current government.



Even though he predicted the imminent return of the NDC to power in the 2024 elections, the standards to which Ghanaians measure the National Democratic Congress are higher.



He, therefore, advised that the party lived up to that expectation to help reverse the declining fortunes of the country's democracy for the citizens.