Alajo North Assembly Member organises a cleanup exercise on 64th Independence Day

Alajo North Assembly Member, Ibrahim Halidu with a colleague doing the cleanup

Source: Ibrahim Halidu, Contributor

The Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly observed a clean-up exercise on Independence Day to keep the environment clean and also advocate for cleanliness among residents to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

The clean-up exercise organised by the Assembly Member, Ibrahim Halidu, and the Unit Committee Members with the support of the Municipal Assembly and the community intended to clean and desilt gutters around the Sem Cinema area, where indiscriminate dumping of waste has choked the gutters with filth and sand.



After the five-hour exercise, Ibrahim Halidu who was engaged by the media says his major concern was to help improve the sanitary condition in the area. He added that the cleaning of the area should be a collective effort and must not be left in the hands of only the Assembly.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the Alajo North community to cultivate a new habit of keeping their environment clean.

Halidu pointed out that his office will continue to initiate a number of sensitisation activities in schools, churches, and mosques, including regular clean-up exercises to create enough public awareness about the need to keep the environment clean at all times.



He also called on the Municipal Assembly to continue to support the Assembly Members whenever they embark on clean-up exercises and to also prosecute environmental offenders after much had been done to sensitise the people on the need to keep the environment clean.

Source: Ibrahim Halidu, Contributor