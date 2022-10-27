0
Alan Kyerematen congratulates GJA National Executives

Alan Kyerematen With GJA Executives Alan Kyerematen (fourth left) with GJA Executives

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. Alan Kyerematen says he has no doubt that the new executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will excel in their quest to promote a vibrant media in Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen expressed optimism when the leadership of the GJA, led by its President, Albert Dwumfour paid a courtesy call on him to introduce the new executives and also explore opportunities for collaboration.

”I have no doubt that you would do well in what you have chosen. Running a professional Association is not as easy a task. Congratulations on your well-deserved victory and for this opportunity to write yourselves into the history of this country,” Mr. Kyerematen stated.

The Trade Minister shared some thoughts with the GJA Executives including how to stay on track.

He drew attention to the need for the GJA to consider leading the process to "review and interrogate the content direction” of journalism institutions in Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen was of the view that the journalism content needed a review so as to reflect emerging trends and also lay emphasis on in-depth analysis.

The GJA President, Mr. Dwumfour noted that the Association has placed on its agenda to focus on capacity building “as a way of equipping the media with the requisite tools needed to enable them to play the needed watchdog role effectively and efficiently”.

He called on the Trade Minister to support the GJA Awards scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, which has the theme, ”Walking the Path of Economic Recovery in Ghana; the Role of the Media”.

