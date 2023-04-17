Alan Kyerematen hosts leadership of Christ Apostolic Church International

Alan Kyerematen with the Christ Apostolic Church International delegation

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen on Saturday, April 15 met with leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.

The meeting which he described as a courtesy call was "engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact."



The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful added that it was important to work with all segments of society to create a better future for the country.



He disclosed the meeting via a Facebook post which was accompanied by photos with the delegation.



