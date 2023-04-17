3
Menu
News

Alan Kyerematen hosts leadership of Christ Apostolic Church International

Alan Kyerematen Christ Apostolic Church International Alan Kyerematen with the Christ Apostolic Church International delegation

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen on Saturday, April 15 met with leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.

The meeting which he described as a courtesy call was "engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact."

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful added that it was important to work with all segments of society to create a better future for the country.

He disclosed the meeting via a Facebook post which was accompanied by photos with the delegation.

Read his full post below:

Yesterday, I had the honor of receiving a courtesy call from the leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.

I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact.

It is important to work closely with all segments of society, including religious organizations, to create a better future for our country and achieve our shared goals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: