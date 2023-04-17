Alan Kyerematen hosts leadership of Christ Apostolic Church International

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen on Saturday, April 15 met with leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.
The meeting which he described as a courtesy call was "engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact."
The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful added that it was important to work with all segments of society to create a better future for the country.
He disclosed the meeting via a Facebook post which was accompanied by photos with the delegation.
Read his full post below:
Yesterday, I had the honor of receiving a courtesy call from the leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.
I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact.
It is important to work closely with all segments of society, including religious organizations, to create a better future for our country and achieve our shared goals.
- NPP members are not sheep to be told who to vote for by people at the top – Alan spokesperson
- Alan Kyerematen donates food items to Chief Imam towards Ramadan
- Alan seeks expedited completion of Kejetia Market Phase II
- Kejetia fire: Alan Kyerematen donates 100k to victims
- To break the 8, the NPP needs the credibility of Alan Kyerematen – The People’s Choice Campaign
- Read all related articles