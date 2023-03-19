All about Koku Anyidoho’s father - Major-General Henry Kwami Anyidoho

Major-General Henry Kwami Anyidoho

Major-General Henry Kwami Anyidoho, born on July 13, 1940, hails from Tanyigbe in the Volta region.

He graduated from the US Marine Staff College in Virginia and the Ghana Military Academy.



Mr Anyidoho was then commissioned into the Ghanaian army's Signal Corps in 1965.



After attaining that feat, he served in various capacities in the Ghana Armed Forces.



He held the position of a Commanding Officer of the Ghana Military Academy and Commander of the Northern Command of the Army.



He was also sent on several numerous UN peacekeeping missions including Rwanda, Liberia, Cambodia, and Lebanon.

He led the Ghanaian contingent during the Rwanda genocide in April 1994.



During the 1994 Rwandan genocide, he was deployed to serve in United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda.



He worked under Canadian General Roméo Dallaire.



In a latest interview on Citi TV's Footprint programme and monitored by GhanaWeb, Major-General Henry Kwami Anyidoho said he was putting up a museum in his howntown where all his uniforms and reliefs he brought from operations have been kept.



