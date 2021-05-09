Allow Regional Minister to work – Tongraan tells UE residents

Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang has called on residents of the Region to accord the newly appointed Regional Minister the opportunity to perform his duties peacefully.

According to him, the Region had a history of agitating against Regional Ministers mid-way in their tenure of office, which was partly to be blamed for the slow progress of development of the Region, “We are a Region noted for always calling for the removal of the Regional Minister.



“Whether it is NDC or NPP, every time, our Regional Minister must be removed mid-way of his term. I would like to appeal to you all to exercise some bit of restraint and ensure that you work with the Minister so that development can come to this Region.”



The Tongraan, who is also the Member of the Council of State for the Region, made the call when Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace to introduce himself and seek his blessings as Minister for the Region.



The courtesy call climaxed the Minister’s visits to all the Paramount Chiefs in the Region, since his assumption to Office early this year.



The Chief noted that the Region lagged behind in development, and emphasized the need for residents to remain calm and allow the Minister to outline his agenda and vision for the Region towards development devoid of disruptions from all quarters.

He said one critical development project in the Region that needed attention was the issue of the airport, “Our airport is still one important item on the agenda that has not been sorted out, and I think that it is key to the Region’s development.”



The Tongraan said the Region was far away from the national capital, adding that “In this era of swift business, it would have been most appropriate if we had an airport here to facilitate development.”



The Chief noted that the situation also affected quick referral of medical and surgical cases to major health referral facilities outside the Region for expert management.



Nab Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang also expressed concern about the infiltration of armed robbers both from within and outside the Region, especially from the Sahel Regions.



“I am glad the new Regional Police Commander and his Deputy are swift on the ground to nip this things in the bud. I would like to appeal to you to enforce the laws, make sure that all criminals are dealt with,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said a lot needed to be done to improve the Region, not only in the area of infrastructure but also in the areas of security and employment among others, to improve the living conditions of the people in the Region.



He indicated that the Regional Security Council had held several meetings on security in the Region, and the situation was under control.



“I am assuring you, and the people of the Region that we are working and things will surely get better. We all have one interest, which is to make sure that our Region develops,” the former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco said.



The Minister called for peaceful co-existence between Chiefs and their communities in the Region, devoid of chieftaincy and land disputes, saying a peaceful atmosphere propels development and attracts investors.