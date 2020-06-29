Regional News

Allow students to report to school - Parents told

Mr. Francis Yaw Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education has appealed to parents to allow their Junior High School wards to report when schools resume on Monday, June 29th.

He entreated parents and guardians to facilitate the entry of their students at the Junior High level assuring that their safety was guaranteed.



Mr. Agbemadi who made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the time for the students to prepare for their examination was limited since their final examination would start in early September.



He said Zoomlion Ghana Limited had fumigated all the 32 Junior High Schools in the district in readiness of their reopening.



Mr. Agbemadi said in collaboration with the District Health Directorate, the 32 schools were zoned into having access to the 16 health facilities in the district in cases of emergency.



He assured that all the schools would be provided with veronica buckets, sanitizers, liquid soaps, and nose masks.

The Director said an emergency response team had been formed to go round all the schools to monitor the situation.



He appealed to both teachers and students to observe all the safety protocols to avoid being infected by the COVID-19 virus.



Mr. Agbemadi also appealed to the teachers to restrict the movement of the students while they were in school and also prevent visitors from coming to the school.



"Let us protect the safety of all students who will be under our care during this pandemic," he said.



The President directed that all final year students of junior and senior high schools and tertiary institutions be allowed to re-open to prepare them for their final examinations.

