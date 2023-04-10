Amenfi Central MP accuses Joana Cudjoe of forgery, calls for her disqualification

MP for Amenfi Cental Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah and Joana Cudjoe

Ghanaian politician Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, who is the Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, has cautioned his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), against any move to permit Joana Gyan Cudjoe to contest in their upcoming primaries in May.

According to an Adomonline.com report, on the account of Peter Kwakye-Ackah, Joana, wife of popular Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew, forged documents to enable her to contest in the NDC's Amenfi Central constituency race with the hope of capturing his seat.



“Madam Cudjoe used to be at Bantama and transferred to my constituency. We realized that in Bantama the party card she was using was for someone called Sherita Mensah. All these issues came up during vetting and trust me, this is criminal," he was quoted.



The incumbent MP added: “This issue is pure forgery and should not be entertained in our party. If she is passed, the NPP will take her [Joana] to court, so it’s better we prevent such acts.”

Earlier this year, the businesswoman took to her social media platforms to announce her decision to contest in the NDC primaries with the hope of becoming the next MP for Amenfi Central.



The incumbent MP is of the opinion that his contender will create problems for the party is cleared to contest him. Meanwhile, Joana's team has shut down claims of her disqualification from the race.



