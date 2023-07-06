Amnesty International wants Anti-LGBTQ bill thrown out of parliament

Country Director for Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington

The Country Director for Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington, has called on Parliament to throw out completely the anti-LGBTQ Bill presented to the House for consideration and passage.

On July 5, 2023, the members of parliament convened to deliberate on the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.



On the floor, the proponents of the private members' bill argued to the house with reasons why the bill should be passed.



They argue that the bill when passed, will protect the culture and values of the Ghanaian people.



However, the country director for Amnesty International said that the bill infringes upon human rights even before its potential enactment.



“Parliament did a hearing on the anti-LGBTI Bill, so they adopted the report. The Bill hasn’t been passed yet but unfortunately, the bill abuses human rights. We have to understand that LGBTI is a community; they are also human beings and for Amnesty International, we believe everyone deserves to have a right so far as they are not harming anyone.



“Now the bill currently criminalizes anyone up to 3 years or up to 5 years, even if you are even an ally of the LGBTI community. Basically, it means if you promote or support the LGBTI Community, you’ll be prosecuted, and you can go to jail. That means it can include academics, you, me, or anybody that supports the LGBTI Community,” she said.

Partington further argued that it is unjust to single out and criminalize a specific group based on their sexual orientation when they are not causing harm.



She underscored the importance of empathy and understanding, highlighting that various individuals coexist within Ghanaian society, representing diverse ages, religions, genders, and sexual orientations.



“Now we have to understand that we need to be empathetic as a people of Ghana. Different people live among us; age, religion, there are Muslims, there are Christians, there are men and women. But they are people who live within these communities [LGBTI] and they are a vulnerable group because they have been singled out. I don’t think it’s right for anyone to make a law that singles out one group and criminalizes what they do,” she continued.



Furthermore, Partington emphasized that Ghana's Constitution prohibits the criminalization of individuals who are not causing harm, urging the public to carefully review the bill's details and amendments.



“We have to understand that so far as they are not hurting anyone, it’s against our Constitution of Ghana to criminalize them. So, I plead with the public to please get a copy of the amendment and read carefully the details,”



“You know the parliamentarians will tell you otherwise that the bill in its current state is good and they have reviewed it but it’s not good. So, for Amnesty International, the way forward is the bill should be thrown out completely; it shouldn’t even exist. But because of democracy, we have to discuss. So, I was happy that yesterday, there was a discussion, although I must admit I was disappointed in some of the parliamentarians for making the discussion a personal attack rather than an objective debate.

While Amnesty International advocates for the complete rejection of the bill, Partington acknowledged the democratic process and the need for discussion.



The country director expressed disappointment in some Parliamentarians who resorted to personal attacks on the minister for communication and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful during the debate.



“I think let’s be respectful. Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was amazing. She gave very valid points; I thank her for that, but I feel her fellow MPs did not do well in personally attacking her. I think we should restrain from those kinds of personal attacks. Let’s have a healthy debate, there is no right or wrong. We can talk about it, and it is a democracy. Ghana, we need to vote at the end of the day. Parliament will vote on the Bill and hopefully, they will vote against it” he added.





