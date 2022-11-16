Anas exposé: You cannot refer the matter to SP when he was Anas' Lawyer - Adomako Baafi to Akufo-Addo

A member of the NPP communications team, Adomako Baafi, has raised concerns over the referral of Charles Adu Boahen to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations on allegations of corruption in the investigative exposé, 'Galamsey Economy'.

According to him, there is a conflict of interest as the Special Prosecutor was once the lawyer for investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the case between former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



"The president referred Adu Boahen's case to the Special Prosecutor. My worry is that the same Special Prosecutor is Anas’ lawyer. So, why will the president give him a case involving Adu Boahen? There is a conflict of interest here because how come the Special Prosecutor is Anas’ lawyer," the MP noted.



In a press release, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng, said his office has commenced an investigation into the actions of Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated persons contained in the investigative exposé, 'Galamsey Economy'.

Charles Adu Boahen alleged on video that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD 200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.







NYA/FNOQ