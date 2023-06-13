Angry residents in Ashaiman hoot at DCE for bad roads

Some residents of Ashaiman hooting at their DCE

Some residents of Ashaiman have expressed their anger and frustration with their District Chief Executive (DCE), Albert Okyere by publicly hooting at him for the bad roads in the vicinity.

In a viral video shared by Accra-based Metro TV, the residents were captured shouting and hooting at the DCE when he attempted to get down from his car to meet them.



While the crowd were hooting, what appears to be the security detail of the DCE can be seen directing the driver to move the vehicle away from the crowd.



Deplorable roads in the Ashaiman municipality are one of the pressing needs of the residents in the area. With countless promises from the government and some started road construction projects in the area, residents continue to bare the frustration that comes with using these deplorable roads on daily basis to go about their duties.



Some residents of Ashaiman hooting at their DCE, Albert Okyere, for the current state of their roads#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/gxcW0Fyiqf— Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) June 12, 2023



NW/WA